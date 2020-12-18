Miley Cyrus' Brother Reveals Setback With Sobriety: 'Time to Get Back on Track'

✖

Miley Cyrus' brother Trace recently revealed that he suffered a setback with his sobriety, saying he feels it's "time to get back on track." Trace shared the news during a Q&A session on Instagram, after a fan told him, "Looking healthy. Still sober I hope." Trace replied, "I fell off on my sobriety. I made it about 60 days though. Time to get back on track again."

This is not the first time that Trace had publicly addressed his sobriety. in October Trace took to Instagram to share an update on his struggles with substance abuse. "31 days completely sober! My energy has come back. I’m sleeping better than I have in years. My anxiety has been fading away. I feel stronger than I ever have before," he wrote. "The most important thing in my life is music & I’ve put that on hold to focus on this process of bettering myself."

Trace went on to add, "A lot of people ask me why I’m making these physical & mental changes. It’s all to be the best version of myself as an artist. I want to create songs & perform forever. The path I was on was destructive. The path I’m on moving forward is focused on passion, success, & creativity. I love you all. Be strong, consistent, & stay focused on your dreams!"

In a separate post from October, Trace shared side-by-side shirtless photos of himself from 2012 and now, revealing the physical transformation he's undergone over the years. "I work so hard on improving myself & at times feel like I’m getting nowhere," he wrote. "The pic on the left is from 2012. It’s a reminder how far I’ve really come. At that time in my life my addictions had completely taken control, I was barely eating, & my anxiety was so bad It was a struggle just to leave my house. I look so skinny in the older pic it almost looks photoshopped but I promise it’s not."

Trace added, "Since then I’ve gained 50 pounds & feel like a completely different person. I promise you no matter how bad things are you can always change them. Don’t waste years of your life being someone you are unhappy with like I did. I’ll never be that person again & I’ll continue to work on myself everyday. It’s still going to be a long journey to really become the man I want to be but I’m going to enjoy the ride. Stay strong, be consistent, & fight hard to make the changes you want in life."