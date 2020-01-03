Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace ‘Thankful’ for Sister After Ending Engagement to Taylor Lauren Sanders

Miley Cyrus‘ older brother Trace Cyrus is single after ending his engagement to Taylor Lauren Sanders, and he’s leaning on his family in the wake of the split. On Thursday, Trace announced his breakup on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with Miley and sharing a caption reflecting on his goals for the upcoming year and his current mindset.

“Happy New Year!!! This year I don’t have any specific goals. I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can!” he wrote. “Some of u might already know but I’m recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time. I’ve just been feeling so blessed lately!”

“Thank u [Miley Cyrus] for always being there for me.. Love you sooo much sissy!” he continued. “what are your guys 2020 New Years resolutions??”

Trace and Sanders had originally announced their engagement in 2018 in a now-deleted video of themselves posted on Trace’s Instagram page.

“Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married!” the caption read. “I will love you FOREVER!!! [Taylor Lauren Sanders].”

Trace was previously engaged to actress Brenda Song, but the couple split in 2012.

Along with her brother, Cyrus also took some family time this holiday season, sharing several photos of the Cyrus family on Instagram to wish her followers happy holidays.

On Christmas Eve, Cyrus posted three black and white snaps of herself and her family posing at what appears to be the singer’s home in Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Two of the photos were taken outside on the porch and one was in the living room, where she, her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her siblings, Trace, Brandi Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, all sat together on a couch in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

“Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family,” her caption read.

Cyrus is also focusing on her music in 2020, letting fans know that she’s officially entering a new era with a pair of photos of herself posing in a t-shirt that read “I am here” on the front and “for you” on the back.

In 2019, the 27-year-old released her EP She Is Coming, which was scheduled to be followed by two more EPs, She Is Here and She Is Everything. The projects, which will comprise Miley’s seventh studio album, were scheduled to be released in 2019 but will now be released in 2020.

