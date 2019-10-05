Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence on Cody Simpson, Past Relationships After PDA Photo Goes Viral

Miley Cyrus is speaking out after a photo of her kissing kissing Cody Simpson sparked dating rumors. The “Slide Away” singer took to Twitter to release a lengthy statement calling out the public for their obsession with her relationships.

“1. I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru(sic) from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she wrote.

“People only “know” what they see on the internet,” she added.

The singer then called out a double standard for women, and even called out President Donald Trump’s past comments about women. She added in a second tweet where she told fans to “get used” to her dating.

“2. Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed . They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ” legends” , “heart throbs”(sic) , ” G” , “Ladies Man” etc….. where women are called sluts/whores ! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a “mans”(sic) world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ” grab em by the pussy….” can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

The singer also posted the footage of her and Simpson on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Can a girl not get an acaí bowl and a morning makeout session in peace ?!?!”

Cyrus’ post comes after a photo of herself and Australian singer Cody Simpson went viral showing the friends sharing a kiss at a Los Angeles grocery store. The photo comes nearly two weeks since reports surfaced of Cyrus ending her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was romantically linked to publicly shortly after the announcement of her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

A source first spoke about the photo, telling Entertainment Tonight Simpson and Cyrus have no plans to see each other exclusively.

“Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past,” the source said. “Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that.”

They added, “Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives. Cody’s friends would describe him as a ‘player.’ He adores Miley, but isn’t looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment.”