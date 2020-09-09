Miley Cyrus Brags About Liam Hemsworth Being the Full Package in NSFW Instagram Post

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus is fully enamored with Liam Hemsworth, and the 26-year-old recently bragged on her man once again on Instagram, hopping into the comments of a NSFW post to give fans a little more information about the Australian actor.

On Sunday, Instagram account SourPsycho posted a meme that read, “No man has all five: -good d— game -empathy -a height above 5’9 -no hoes -common sense.”

According to Cyrus, the post isn’t entirely accurate, with the singer writing in a screenshot captured by CommentsByCelebs, “Mine does! Don’t give up!”

In addition to Cyrus, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who is dating her co-star Cole Sprouse, also commented on the snap to praise her own partner.

“I found one!” she wrote along with a raised hand emoji.

Cyrus has been open about her love for Hemsworth in recent weeks after the 28-year-old saved the couple’s animals before a wildfire engulfed their Malibu home.

“So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus said on the The Howard Stern Show, with Stern interjecting, “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” Cyrus replied. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is.”

“That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck,” she continued. “He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

Cyrus also cracked that her other half “got a lot of action” after saving their animals.

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” she said. “Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”

The singer elaborated on Hemsworth’s heroic rescue during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she was out of the country at the time of the fire.

“I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe,” she said. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and have been going strong since, with Cyrus returning to wearing her engagement ring after their reconciliation.

