Miley Cyrus Reveals Before and After Photos of House Destroyed in Malibu Fire

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are mourning the loss of their Malibu home after it was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire wreaking havoc in Southern California.

The “Malibu” singer took to Instagram to share a before-and-after photo of her and Hemsworth’s former home, while also encouraging others to donate to the Malibu Foundation, which provides emergency relief assistance and community rebuilding.

In the splitscreen image, one of the couples’ dogs sits in front of large letters that spell out the word “love” atop brick flooring. The bottom photo shows the aftermath of the fire, with the charred letters sitting atop a crumbled mess of soot and debris.

“Our home before and after the devastating #WoolseyFire,” Cyrus captioned the heartbreaking photo. “Please donate anything you can to @malibufoundation in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic.”

In another addition to her Instagram Story, the 25-year-old shared a full-size version of the “after” photo.

“Any amount is greatly appreciated!” she added in another post. The deepest sense of community and love is surrounding those who have lost their homes. Being one of them. That connection is irreplaceable and can never be taken in away as devastating as this…”

Hemsworth shared the same spooky image of what’s left of their home on Tuesday. In the caption of his post, the 28-year-old actor thanked the firefighters who battled the blaze and praised the community of Malibu for its resilience.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” Hemsworth wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

He continued, “Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

He also encouraged his followers to donate to the Malibu Foundation, as well as Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation.

A representative for Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight this week that she and Hemsworth made a generous donation to the Malibu Foundation through the Happy Hippie Foundation.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals!” the statement read. “Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic.”

“These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience,” the statement continued. “Those looking to get involved your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated.”

Cyrus first revealed the fate of their home on Sunday.

“Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies. I love you more than ever, Miley.”

As of Wednesday, two people have died in the Woolsey Fire, which has burned over 97,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, CBS News reports. The fire is just 47 percent contained and has destroyed 435 structures with 57,000 more at risk. Meanwhile, 500 miles north, the Camp Fire in Butte County has killed 48 people and burned 135,000 acres, becoming California’s deadliest and most destructive fire in the state’s history. As of Wednesday, the Camp Fire was just 35 percent contained.