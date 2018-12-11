Miley Cyrus Admits to Smoking Weed Again Because of Her Mother

Miley Cyrus is back to smoking marijuana after publicly taking time off, and all thanks to mom Tish Cyrus!

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” artist admitted in a new interview that she is no longer abstaining from weed, and that she even smokes up with her mom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We toke a little. Every now and then, you know,” Cyrus admitted to The Sun in an interview published Sunday. “My mom got me back on it. When I’m just working I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

She also revealed her mom’s influence on her pot smoking to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy.

“My mom is gonna kill me, but yeah, my mom smokes a lot of weed,” The Voice alum said. “No, she probably won’t care. She’s gonna be like, ‘Well, I’ve been wanting to do a weed company, so you’ve got me started. I’ll get you in, don’t worry.’”

“My dad’s got a farm, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m just gonna quit everything,’” the “Wrecking Ball” singer added. “She’s my manager, so if my mom quits everything, that’s quitting me to go, like, home and grow weed. That doesn’t sound like the best idea.”

In May, Miley told Billboard that she was “completely clean” in an effort to focus on some other projects.

“I f—ing hate it when people can’t adjust,” she told the outlet. “I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she continued. “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp because I know exactly where I want to be.”

Giving it up wasn’t too much of an issue, she added, saying, “When I want something, it’s f—ing easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would not have done it. It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic