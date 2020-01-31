‘Mighty Ducks’ Goalie Shaun Weiss Being Offered Help by Lindsay Lohan’s Dad

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, is reportedly one of the many people reaching out to help Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss after his latest mugshot went viral. Lohan does not know the troubled actor personally, but sources told TMZ he “jumped” at the opportunity to help him. Weiss was arrested Sunday morning when he allegedly tried to break into a garage in Marysville, California.

Sources close to Lohan told TMZ several people have reached out to him about Weiss’ situation since Lohan has a history with rehab. Lohan then reached out to a friend who runs Ascend Detox and Recovery, a rehab program in southeast Texas. The facility’s program is not cheap, but they agreed to help Weiss with a scholarship worth up to $60,000.

However, Weiss will have to be mentally evaluated to understand if he is not a physical danger to others or himself. If he passes the tests, he could be admitted to the facility following his release from prison.

On Thursday, sources close to Weiss, 41, said his friends are struggling to get him into a rehab facility and he is struggling with several ailments, including drug addiction, diabetes and mental illness. The sources said he is now homeless and needs “detox, rehab and medical aid,” particularly dental work. He has reportedly lost most of his teeth.

TMZ‘s sources said Weiss is now in “survival mode,” which explains why he has tried to steal. He is often robbed himself whenever he gets clothes or money. Once, a friend bought him a van, which was then allegedly set fire.

Friends started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help Weiss, but they have only raised $2,166 of their $25,000 goal so far.

Weiss’ latest run-in with the law happened Sunday morning. According to KTXL, homeowner Lou Binninger in Marysville called 911 to report a strange man in his garage. He said Weiss was inside his car, talking to himself. When police arrived, Weiss was still in the vehicle.

Police said Weiss appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was booked at Yuba County Jail for suspicion of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $52,500.

Weiss has had several run-ins with the law in recent years. In August 2018, he was arrested in Oroville for public intoxication and was arrested for shoplifting in December 2018. He was also arrested for meth possession in 2017

Weiss is best known for playing the goalie Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks movies. He also starred in Heavyweights and Freaks and Geeks.

