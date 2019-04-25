Mickey Rooney: New Disturbing Casting Couch Details Surface

It’s been five years since Mickey Rooney’s death, and now disturbing new details have surfaced that claim he frequently took advantage of women on the “casting couch.”

The Daily Mail obtained a copy of True Confessions of a Shameless Gossip, which is a tell-all book written by Australian journalist Craig Bennett.

In the book, Bennett alleges that contrary to Rooney’s beloved “nice guy” persona, he was actually “nasty” to those he worked with, and specifically toward women.

Bennett also claims that Rooney would hold “auditions” for aspiring, young actresses “for roles that didn’t exist” with such frequency that he “almost wore out the casting couch.”

The term “casting couch” refers to the practice of someone being offered the opportunity to trade sexual favors for n job. It is most commonly used in relation to filmmakers offering actresses or actors roles in exchange for performing sex acts in private.

Per the news outlet, Bennett claims to have spoken to a number of people who knew Rooney or were connected to him in some way, in order to gather the information he divulges.

“In person, Mickey could be blisteringly bombastic. A former Hollywood PR friend of mine labeled Mickey as abrasive, nasty, curt, and rude,” Bennett writes in the book.

True Confessions of a Shameless Gossip also reiterates past claims that Rooney had an affair with iconic actress Elizabeth Taylor when she was only 14 years old and he was 24 years old.

Bennett states that the actor “was scathing about, as he put it, Elizabeth’s grand sense of entitlement and ‘lack of talent.’ “

Following The Daily Mail’s story, many have commented on the new allegations, with most social media users upset if the claims are accurate.

“Oh so Mickey Rooney was another sick old man….ok,” one person tweeted.

“I’ll not speak ill of the Dead, I [wasn’t] raised that way. However it seems Mickey Rooney was a #Hound_Dog,” another person said.

True Confessions of a Shameless Gossip, by Craig Bennett, is now available for purchase.