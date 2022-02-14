Mickey Guyton Met Prince Harry and Reveals Her Hilarious Gesture for Royal Family Member

Mickey Guyton really got to live it up during the Super Bowl. Not only did she have the honor of singing the national anthem, but she also got to meet Prince Harry, per PEOPLE. While Harry now resides in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle, he attended Sunday’s big game with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Guyton posted a photo of herself and Harry on Instagram and reflected on her meeting with the prince. In the photo, the two pose side by side with their arms around each other’s shoulders. Harry donned a blue suit for the outing while Guyton wore a red tracksuit adorned with stars. The country singer captioned the post by writing that the Duke of Sussex was “lovely” and that she “even curtsied in my track suit.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Guyton, of course, was at the sporting event to sing the national anthem, which she did so flawlessly. Ahead of the big moment, she spoke with the New York Post about the significance behind the opportunity. She explained that it was an especially big deal that a Black country singer got to perform the national anthem at one of the biggest events in American culture during Black History Month. Guyton said, “This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.” The “Black Like Me” singer went on to say that her goal with her rendition of the national anthem was “togetherness.”

“I set my intentions with singing the national anthem. I was like, ‘OK, togetherness is what I really want,’” she told the outlet. “So, I felt the way that people would feel togetherness is if I had a choir, with people that I believe represent America. And, you know, I have everybody from my black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that’s the America that I’m proud of — us all standing together. We all belong.”

Harry was one of the individuals who were on hand to watch Guyton’s performance in person. PEOPLE noted that he was spotted in the stands with his cousin Eugenie. The publication reported that this was Harry’s first appearance at the Super Bowl. They also reported that Eugenie appears to be the first known member of the British royal family to have visited Harry and Markle at their new home base in California.