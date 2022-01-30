Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Set Secret Meeting With A-List Hollywood Couple

Meghan Markle is taking things back to her Hollywood roots. As Cosmopolitan noted, Markle and Prince Harry set up a secret meeting with Zendaya and Tom Holland. While details on what they covered during the meeting are being kept mum, an inside source did offer up some information behind this celebrity double date.

Richard Eden from the Daily Mail was the first to report about the meeting. Eden claimed that he heard from a source who is described as “one of Harry’s old friends” and they told him about how this meeting came to be. The journalist reported that Markle and Harry “contacted Holland and Zendaya out of the blue and asked to meet.” The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were reportedly surprised by the invitation and weren’t sure what the couple wanted to speak with them about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear,” Eden reported. “Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn’t know what they wanted.” The Daily Mail did not obtain any further information about this meeting. Although, Eden surmised that it could have been a case of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanting to ask Zendaya and Holland to be in one of their “media projects.” Alas, it’s unclear what the meeting was about or even when it occurred.

Zendaya and Holland are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood at the moment, especially as they’re both starring in one of the most successful films of the past year, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The pair only recently went public with their relationship in 2021. Their relationship was confirmed by paparazzi photos in July 2021. Shortly thereafter, the two began to post photos of one another on social media. Additionally, they spoke out about their relationship publicly, such as during an interview with GQ. Both Zendaya and Holland spoke to the publication and weighed in on how they weren’t able to be the ones to first confirm that they were an item.

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” Zendaya explained. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”