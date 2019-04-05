Mick Jagger: Rolling Stones Frontman Breaks Silence Following Heart Valve Surgery

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has broken his silence following recent heart valve surgery.

The iconic rocker took to Twitter today to let his fans know that he is doing “much better” and being very well taken care of.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” Jagger wrote in his message.

Many of the rock legend’s fans and followers have since replied to his message, expressing their support for him and him know they are glad he’s “on the mend.”

“I had tickets to fly to Philly to see you and was disappointed, but our health is EVERYTHING!! I am glad you are recovering,” one fan wrote. “Glad my peers got you Started Up!!! Get your rest and don’t come back to soon!”

“Get better soon man, the tour can wait, we will see you in DC when we see you. Losing David was horrendous, cannot bear the thought of losing you right now. At all,” someone else said.

“Thinking of you with love!! Just heard the good news of your successful surgery. The world has its collective arms around you in love and support,” another person tweeted.

Previously, Jagger announced that the Rolling Stones would have to postpone some tour dates, but he did not allude as to why.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone,” he tweeted on March 30.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

It was later revealed that the delay was due to Jagger’s heart surgery.

At this time, the band does not appear to have announced rescheduled tour dates.