Michelle Yeoh Seemingly Shades Don Lemon During Best Actress Oscar Acceptance Speech

Michelle Yeoh won her first Oscar on Sunday night at the age of 60, and many viewers believe she threw shade at CNN anchor Don Lemon in her acceptance speech. Yeoh addressed the audience in the theater and at home when she said: "ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime." Many took this as a reference to Lemon's recent controversial comments on CNN This Morning.

Lemon landed himself in hot water last month while reporting on Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. His remarks there had a very specific context, as Haley was saying that her opponents in the election did not have the "mental competency" to hold the office, and Lemon quipped that 51-year-old Haley "isn't in her prime" either. However, in the conversation that followed Lemon made some controversial generalizations, ultimately leading to a public apology from him and the network. His comments struck a nerve as many took them to imply that women past "child-bearing age" no longer have any value to society.

Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Viewers rankled by those comments felt vindicated by Yeoh on Sunday night. She said: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!"

Many commenters drew a connection between this speech and Lemon's comments, and some even suggested that it was intentional. Others wondered why Yeoh would use this moment to call out a cable news anchor, believing she was referencing a more general trend in the entertainment industry. The controversy inevitably led users to rehash the Lemon controversy as a whole. Here's a look at how the conversation played out.