Oscars Viewers Slam In Memoriam Snubs
As always, the Oscars ceremony featured an In Memoriam tribute to those in the industry who have passed away within the past year. Unfortunately, the segment usually features a few snubs and this year's In Memoriam tribute was no exception. In fact, Oscars viewers took to Twitter to share their ire over the snubs, which included a lack of tribute to actors such as Paul Sorvino and Anne Heche.
The Academy has issued a response to the backlash from all of the In Memoriam omissions, per Variety. Their statement read, "The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on A.frame and will remain on the site throughout the year."
Even though the Academy responded to the backlash, that didn't quell much of the anger from fans. Some Oscars viewers were not afraid to express their disappointment over some of the In Memoriam snubs on Twitter.
Why Does It Keep Happening?
Can anyone explain why this happens every year? Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Paul Sorvino, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan and Charlbi Dean From Oscar-Nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ pic.twitter.com/5eT09DGnU9— Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) March 13, 2023
Actor Lydia Cornell pointed out that this is far from the first time that the Academy has snubbed someone for the In Memoriam segment. But, how does this happen so often?prevnext
Really?
No Leslie Jordan or Paul Sorvino in the In Memoriam segment? What the fuck? #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/pcBOIK2u5B— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 13, 2023
Paul Sorvino and Leslie Jordan were two of the more significant omissions from the montage. Viewers can't believe they weren't included.prevnext
Mira Sorvino Speaks Out
It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!! https://t.co/dbgcfb1qy3 via @forthewin— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023
Sorvino's daughter, Mira Sorvino, even spoke out about the snub, saying on Twitter that the omission was "baffling." Although, she stressed that her father won't be forgotten.prevnext
Disappointing
she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ— sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023
Charlbi Dean was in one of the nominees for Best Picture, Triangle of Sadness. Despite that fact, the late actor was left out of the In Memoriam tribute.prevnext
Remembering Anne Heche
The Oscars should be ashamed not including the deeply talented, too often underrated Anne Heche in their In Memoriam montage. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/maELOcWL9M— Dustin Putman (@DustinPutman) March 13, 2023
Hollywood was rocked when Anne Heche died this past August. However, she wasn't included in the Oscars' In Memoriam tribute.prevnext
Paying Tribute
The Oscars In Memoriam didn't include Kevin Conroy.
So I just want to take second to say Rest In Peace Kevin Conroy 🕊️ (1955 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/JjqGPor2iN— MahvelBoah (@ThisIsHow1Win) March 13, 2023
Since the Academy left out several prominent names from its montage, folks on Twitter are paying tribute to them. One fan acknowledged the passing of Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in the iconic animated series.prevnext
Disrespectful
The Oscars not including Sacheen Littlefeather in the In Memoriam section is so disrespectful after what they put her through. pic.twitter.com/jUUUrs77uS— Matt Acuña (@Acuna_Mattata) March 13, 2023
This individual is disappointed to see that Sacheen Littlefeather, who refused the Best Actor award for Marlon Brando in one of the ceremony's most well-known moments, wasn't acknowledged during the broadcast. Considering her history with the organization, it's a shocking omission.prev