Oscars Viewers Slam In Memoriam Snubs

As always, the Oscars ceremony featured an In Memoriam tribute to those in the industry who have passed away within the past year. Unfortunately, the segment usually features a few snubs and this year's In Memoriam tribute was no exception. In fact, Oscars viewers took to Twitter to share their ire over the snubs, which included a lack of tribute to actors such as Paul Sorvino and Anne Heche.

The Academy has issued a response to the backlash from all of the In Memoriam omissions, per Variety. Their statement read, "The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on A.frame and will remain on the site throughout the year."

Even though the Academy responded to the backlash, that didn't quell much of the anger from fans. Some Oscars viewers were not afraid to express their disappointment over some of the In Memoriam snubs on Twitter.