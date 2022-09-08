Michelle Williams Explains Why She Made a Song About Candy Corn (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams has a new song for Halloween, and it will have people talking. The Grammy Award-winning singer just released "Candy Corn Love," paying homage to the Halloween candy. And while some people love the candy (like Williams) there are just as many people who can live without it. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Williams explained why she made a song about the divisive Halloween candy.

"Well, throughout the years, it's kind of like, when you put something on social media, people say when you put a person that you love on social media, that means it's official," Williams exclusively told PopCulture. "You're no longer a secret. You're no longer hiding. I don't want to hide my love and affinity to candy corn. I just don't. And there was some mild slander and roasting of my love for candy corn. I don't care. When you love something so much and you stand for what you love, you don't care of the smoke that comes with it."

Williams continued: "So what happened last year? I sang 'It's Candy Corn Season' in the tune of another song. I sang the chorus in the tune of another song. And then Brach's this year came up with an idea like, 'Yo Michelle, that actually was kind of great. It went everywhere. Can you just write an official song?' I promise you, hung up the phone. In five minutes, the song was done and written. So that's how it came to be."

As Williams mentioned, she has partnered with Brach's, the candy company that makes around 86% of candy corn sold in the United States each year. Fans can participate in a sweepstakes starting now until Oct. 6 where they can win various prizes such as a year's supply of candy corn and one-of-a-kind swag for the Halloween season. The way to enter the sweepstakes is by commenting on Williams' Instagram post on her singing "Candy Corn Love," tagging a friend and using the hashtag "TeamCandyCorn" and "BrachsSweepstakes."

And now that Williams has a song about Candy Corn, she is ready to do some trick-or-treating. "I loved trick-or-treating growing up," she said. "Loved trick or treating. And apparently, you're not supposed to trick or treat as an adult, but I'm like, I wonder if I can get away with it. But there are adult versions of trick or treating though. There are. I just got to find out where they are."