'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Responds to Commenter Who Says She 'Looks Sick'

Michelle Trachtenberg is clapping back at "haters" who think she looks "sick." The 38-year-old Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress took to social media after her photo with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega sparked concerned comments. Having gotten her hair done with her fellow former child star, Trachtenberg shared a salon selfie she captioned, "These kids....now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa."

Under the photo of the two were dozens of comments from people pointing out Trachtenberg's "sunken features" and urging her to "please get checked out for hormonal/autoimmune/liver disorders." But the star was quick to respond to one follower who asked, "Michelle u look sick. R u ok?" Trachtenberg replied, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

The original commenter responded, "It has nothing to do with ur age, I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if I offended u it was not my [intention]," but Trachtenberg continued posting several selfies with her new hair that she captioned with responses to her followers' opinions on her appearance. "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," she wrote under one, adding on another, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."

Actress Kristin Chenoweth commented, "Ignore the hate baby! You're stunning!!!" while others hoped to assure Trachtenberg that the comments were coming not from a place of criticism. "I don't think there are as many haters as there are people with genuine concern," one person wrote. "Happy if you are happy though, just be sure you're taking care of yourself. You've got a lot of fans who care!"

In 2019, Trachtenberg revealed that she had broken an ankle after fans expressed concern at seeing the actress walking with a cane on multiple occasions. "Dear 2019. My broken ankle can still kick your ass out the door," she wrote in December 2019 alongside a photo of her leg in a boot and a cane in her hand. "Cuz in 2020, I'm going to be 100% that b-ch."

Trachtenberg kicked off her career in Hollywood as a child, starring in titles like Harriet the Spy in 1996 and The Adventures of Pete & Pete from 1994 to 1996. She would go on to star as Buffy Summers' younger sister Dawn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 to 2003 and would go on to star as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012. Last year, Trachtenberg returned to the second season of the beloved drama's reboot to reprise her role.