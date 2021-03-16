Michelle Obama Speaks out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

✖

Former First Lady Michelle Obama added her voice to the ongoing discussion surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7. In their bombshell interview with Winfrey earlier this month, the royal couple raised a number of claims against the British royal family, including Markle alleging that the "institution" failed to get her help when she began experiencing suicidal thoughts and the couple revealing that there were "concerns and conversations" about their son Archie's skin color prior to his birth. Appearing for a discussion on Today Tuesday morning, Obama expressed hope that this could be a "teachable moment."

Speaking with Jenna Bush Hager about the interview and specifically the reasoning behind the couples' decision to step away from their royal duties and move to California, Harry and Markle explaining that racism played a role, Obama said she could relate to the difficulties of living a life of public service. She said that public service is a "bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it, and nor should they." Obama, who in the past has opened up about her own feeling a loneliness during her time in the White House, added that what she always keeps in mind is that "none of this is about us in public service. It’s about the people that we serve." She said that she always tries "to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we are actually here to serve."

During the discussion, Obama also addressed the allegation raised by the couple that a member of the royal family had concerns about "how dark" their son's skin would be. The claim was first made by Markle and later confirmed by Harry, though neither would say which member of their family brought forth those "concerns and conversations." Obama said that revelation "was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family — her own family thought differently of her."

"As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of colour, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated," she continued. "I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all."

Obama added that she prays "for forgiveness and healing for them, so they can use this as a teachable moment for us all." The discussion followed a statement from Queen Elizabeth released via Buckingham Palace stating that the "whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan" and they would be handling the matter privately.

