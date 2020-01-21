Michelle Monaghan Tells Brad Pitt Not to ‘Break Our Hearts Again’ After Jennifer Aniston Reunion

During the SAG Awards on Sunday night, former spouses Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a reunion backstage, causing fans’ hearts to collectively melt thanks to their photographed encounter. On Monday, actress Michelle Monaghan shared a message for Pitt, joking on social media about fans’ fragile emotions after the former couple’s run-in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Monaghan (@michellemonaghan) on Jan 20, 2020 at 2:19pm PST

“This is my ‘Do not break our hearts again, Brad’ face,” Monaghan captioned a selfie in which she gave the camera a warning look.

Photos of Pitt and Aniston backstage saw the two actors excitedly congratulating each other, holding hands as they shared beaming smiles. Pitt was also filmed watching Aniston’s acceptance speech, exclaiming, “Oh, wow!” as he watched his ex-wife.

Author Jack Walsh joked on Twitter that Monaghan “could’ve stopped” Pitt and Aniston’s initial split in 2005. Monaghan appeared in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Pitt and Angelina Jolie. “You were on that set, Michelle! You could’ve stopped it. You were asleep at the goddamn wheel!” he tweeted.

Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 and split in 2016, and Aniston split from husband Justin Theroux in 2015. During his acceptance speech on Sunday night, Pitt referenced his previous relationships, noting that his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wasn’t exactly a tough one for him.

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much, more than I could possibly fathom,” he said during his speech, later joking, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

Author Dawn O’Porter referenced Pitt’s speech in the comments of Monaghan’s Instagram post, writing, “Been swiping through Tinder all day. Haven’t found him yet.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the Globes, Pitt acknowledged that he would likely run into Aniston at some point.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” he joked. “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

In her own interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Aniston said that she’s been getting a kick out of the world’s fascination with her first marriage.

“It’s hysterical,” she said. “But what else are they going to talk about?”

