Michael Tylo, Soap Opera Star, Dead at 73

Michael Tylo, a soap opera actor who is known for his role as Quinton Chamberlain on Guiding Light, died on Tuesday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced. He was 73 years old. Before his death, Tylo worked film professor at UNLV. The cause of death was not announced.

“Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he was so special,” said Nancy Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts, in a statement on the university’s website. “He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher, and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments. He loved his family dearly and lived a joyous life, but he left us way too soon. We will miss him greatly, but feel deep gratitude about all that Michael contributed to the College of Fine Arts, UNLV, and the world.”

According to Deadline, Tylo made his soap opera debut in 1980, appearing on Another World. In 1981, the Detroit native began a three-year run on Guiding Light where he played Quinton Chamberlain. He would pair up with Lisa Brown’s Nola Reardon, and the couple would become very popular among fans. In 1987, Tylo would go on to play Matt Connolly in All My Children and would take on storylines with soap opera legend Susan Lucci. He also had a brief run on General Hospital in 1989 after taking some time away from soap operas to appear on primetime shows. In 1992, Tylo would appear on The Young and the Restless and return to Guiding Light in 1996. He would then join the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2000 before accepting a job at UNLV as a visiting professor in theatre and film.

When it comes to primetime shows, Tylo appeared in Murder, She Worte, Perry Mason, Lonesome Dove, A Man Called Hawk and Zoro. According to his IMDB page, Tylo’s last credited TV appearance was Nightwing: The Series in 2014 as he voiced Deathstroke. The Young and the Restless Twitter account wrote: “Our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Tylo who graced [Young and the Restless] with his talents as Blade and Rick.”

Tylo is survived by his wife Rachelle and daughters Kollette, Izabelle and Katya. He was previously married to Deborah Eckles and actress Hunter Tylo. Michael Tylo’s son, Michael Tylo Jr, died in 2007.