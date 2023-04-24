Where Is Michael Strahan? 'GMA' Star Out Again After Absence

Former NFL star Michael Strahan has been a viewer favorite on Good Morning America since 2017. But after a string of absences, fans have been wondering what he's been up to. He took a spring break vacation in March, returned in mid-April, and disappeared days later. Since then, he's been missed and fans have questioned whether or not his presence will remain on the morning news and entertainment program. As it turns out, his absence may be due to him juggling multiple jobs.

As the show continues to tape on the east coast in New York City, Strahan is currently working on hosting The $100,000 Pyramid on the west coast in LA. In mid-April, he uploaded a short clip from the set to Instagram. The show's seventh season will premiere on July 9. "Back on set this week for a new season of @pyramidabc!!" he captioned the video. "Let's do it!"

He's also kept busy in the world of sports. He traveled to Memphis to kick off the second season of the United States Football League (USFL) with a walk on the field ahead of the game on April 15, and he also received an official letter to celebrate the occasion. From there, Strahan was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas where he delivered a speech in acceptance of the honor.

Strahan is also working on his entrepreneurial profile, recently announcing that his skin care line is available for purchase at Target. And by the looks of his Instagram account, he remains employed with GMA. He's just booked and busy doing other things at the moment, with GMA executives seemingly signing off their seal of approval.