Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Are Expecting Their Second Child

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their second child. The happy couple took to social media on Tuesday to share the exciting news.

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl?? A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The 32-year-old Olympic swimmer shared a snap of his wife with the caption: “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pic shows Nicole shooting a smile at the camera while holding their adorable son, Boomer, who is holding a pregnancy test.

In her own social media post, Nicole shared the same snap with the caption: “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!”

Boomer, 15 months, looks to be thrilled that he is going to be getting a sibling. An Instagram pic posted on the little one’s account shows him clapping his hands together with a surprised look on his face.

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!? A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

“So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?” the caption read.

Michael and Nicole welcomed Boomer back in May of 2016. Later that year, the couple enjoyed not one, but two weddings. They first tied the knot in June and then once again in a larger event in October held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Earlier this year, Phelps explained that his wife was hoping to expand their family.

“Nicole has recently brought up that she would like a girl!” he said while speaking with People.

“We definitely want more kids, it just depends on when,” he said. “I’m sure I’m getting pressure. [We’re] trying to get moving on some things!”

In a later interview, Phelps said: “We are so fortunate to have a healthy and happy baby and hopefully more coming soon, but we don’t know when. We’re going through life every day happy and blessed with what we have. But I hope to have more kids in the future.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris