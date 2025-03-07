Michael Lohan Wanted for Arrest

Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, is wanted in Florida after being taken into custody in Texas last month for allegedly assaulting estranged wife Kate Major, TMZ reports.

The warrant against Michael is in relation to a 2022 probation agreement in Palm Beach, Fla., where he previously pleaded guilty to five counts of patient brokering. After being caught pocketing money for referring patients to a particular rehab facility, Michael was given four years of probation, which his recent run-in with the law has allegedly violated.

Michael, who is father to six children in addition to his movie star daughter, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 21 on a felony assault charge due to “continuous violence against the family.” The Harris County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Michael was arrested after Major, observed him in the parking lot of her medical appointment, as she was concerned he was following her.

Major then told deputies that Michael had “flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier,” and after deputies observed bruises consistent with the story on Major’s body, Michael was taken into custody without incident on a $30,000 bond.

Major was then granted an emergency protective order against her ex, with whom she shares sons Landon and Logan, which means that Michael cannot harass her or come within 200 feet of her home or workplace.

Michael has since claimed that Major set him up, telling Page Six via an attorney that she had “been threatening to get [him] violated on probation for a long time” and has “a lengthy criminal history of alcohol-related crimes and domestic violence.”

“Kate Lohan had been living in Mr. Lohan’s Guest House,” F. Andino Reynal said in a written statement. “Mr. Lohan was concerned that Kate was continuing to drink and asked her to leave. These charges followed. Our understanding is that Kate’s accusations are not corroborated by any credible evidence, and we expect that these charges will be dismissed once the facts come to light.”

Michael and Major married in 2014 and have been estranged since 2018. Since then, the two have had numerous encounters with the law. In July 2018, Major was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after allegedly hurling a glass candle at her Michael, but she was never officially charged. A year later, she pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus driver, and in 2023, Major was convicted of DUI. Michael also has a lengthy history with the law dating back to 1990 and in 2020 was arrested for being “verbally and physically” abusive to his estranged wife.

Michael was previously married to Dina Lohan from 1985 to 2007, with whom he shares daughters Lindsay, 38, and Aliana, 31, and sons Michael Lohan Jr., 37, and Dakota, 28.