Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Reacts to Her Pregnancy News

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant, and her father, Michael Lohan, couldn't be any more thrilled. After the Parent Trap star, 36, announced she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together, Michael expressed his excitement at soon becoming a grandfather again when speaking to the Daily Mail, also singing praise for the soon-to-be mom.

Speaking to the outlet, Michael shared, "it's so amazing to welcome another grandchild into the world." He added that his daughter "waited a while but everything is coming at the right time." Although motherhood may be "a totally new chapter in her life," Michael has no doubts that Lohan will handle the transition seamlessly, telling the Daily Mail, "she'll make an unbelievable mom." Michael added to The Sun, "It's up in the air where the baby will be raised. Bader's family's home in the Middle East and we're here, so I don't know, but she might get busy here." Revealing that Lohan is now four months into her pregnancy, he also teased that his daughter's journey into motherhood could prompt her to take on a new kind of project, sharing, "maybe it'll be the perfect time to do roles as a pregnant woman or having a baby."

Lohan announced Tuesday afternoon that she is about to be a first-time mom. The actress shared on Instagram that she and Shammas are expecting their first child together by sharing a simply photo of a white baby onesie with he words, "coming soon," printed on it. In the caption, she said that she and Shammas "are blessed and excited!" No other details were included.

The baby on the way comes just a few months after Lohan and Shammas tied the knot in early July. The couple had announced their engagement the previous November. In a recent Instagram post, Lohan said she is "the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time." The actress continued, ""I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything."

News that the couple is set to welcome their first child together was met with plenty of congratulations. Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran commented on the announcement, "Congratulations! Camp Walden camper summer 2032," with Lohan also being shown love from Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson and fashion designer Donatella Versace. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton, who warmly welcomed Lohan "to the Mommy Club," offered the star some parenting advice, telling Access Hollywood, "I'm so excited for her. I just feel so happy for her and it's just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own, and my advice is just to soak in every moment. It's just so precious."