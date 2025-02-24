Michael Lohan Arrested After Alleged Domestic Assault

Michael Lohan finds himself in legal trouble once again. TMZ obtained court documents that state the father of Lindsay Lohan was arrested on Saturday in Texas on a felony assault charge called “continuous violence against the family.”

Page Six reports Lohan’s wife, Kate Major, was getting a mammogram when Lohan was arrested in the medical office’s parking lot. A female deputy noticed bruising on Major’s body, and Major later told deputies that her estranged husband had flipped her out of a chair, causing her pain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lohan and Major got married in 2014, but have been estranged since 2018 after she filed for divorce. The request for divorce came a month after she was arrested for battery for hurling a glass candle at Lohan. (Major hasn’t stayed out of the news since—she was charged with her third DWI last year.) The couple has never officially divorced, but still fought a custody battle over their two sons, Landon and Logan.

Michael Lohan married Dina Lohan in 1985 and welcomed their daughter, famous actress Lindsay Lohan, before divorcing her in 2007. (Dina Lohan also served time in jail for a DWI in 2021.) Michael is also unable to avoid being in the news, with a 2020 arrest for a misdemeanor of “criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment” after being physically abusive towards Major.

Michael Lohan is currently being held on $30,000 bond.