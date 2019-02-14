Michael Lohan Slams ‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman’s Claims He Found Dina’s Mystery Boyfriend During ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Michael Lohan has slammed Catfish host Nev Schulman’s claims that he found Lohan’s ex-wife Dina’s mystery boyfriend during Celebrity Big Brother.

Lohan spoke out to Us Weekly, telling the outlet that he was actually the first one to be in contact with Jesse Nadler, Dina’s boyfriend of five years whom she claims never to have met face-to-face.

“The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true,” Lohan stated. “I felt comfortable enough to give him my number, and he called. We spoke for over an hour. We got into great detail. Because [he and Dina] plan on a face-to-face at the end of [Celebrity Big Brother], I feel it’s appropriate talking about this to put the rumors to rest.”

He then went on to say that he has no hard feelings toward Nadler, and wishes the couple well.

“Actually, he’s a really nice guy with a good heart, and I like him. And if he makes Dina happy, I’m happy for them,” he stated. “Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust, and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other.”

Lohan and Dina were married from 1985 until 2007, and have three children: 32-year-old actress Lindsay, 25-year-old Ali, and 22-year-old Cody. Lohan feels that Nadler would be a great addition to the family, and a good role model for the children.

“Finally there might be someone to fill in my shoes,” he said. “My kids, especially Lindsay, want Dina and I together. [Nadler] even says that. But that’s not a reality.”

Dina spoke publicly about Nadler in an episode of Celebrity Big Brother earlier this month, saying to some of her housemates, “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like, you feel like you know them?”

“I’m going to marry him,” she later added, while explaining that the fact they live on opposite sides of the country from one another is not a detractor.

Schulman, who has made a career out of exposing catfish (people who hide their true identity on the internet and hide behind another) was watching and tweeted out, “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!”

Later he retuned to Twitter to say, “UPDATE: found [Dina Lohan’s boyfriend … but his story is way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

No word at this time on what Schulman plans to do with the new information he claims to have uncovered.