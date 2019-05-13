Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Shows up to Support Half Brother Prince’s Graduation

Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket Jackson, made a rare public appearance over the weekend to support his brother Prince Jackson at Prince’s graduation from Loyola Marymount University.

The brothers posed for photos together, with Prince throwing up a peace sign in his cap and gown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it,” Prince, 22, captioned the photo on Instagram. “Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.”

While Prince and his sister Paris have embraced the spotlight as the spawn of the King of Pop, Blanket, 17, has rarely been seen in public since his father’s death in 2009. Blanket, born Prince Michael Jackson II, attends a private school in Los Angeles and is under the guardianship of his cousin T.J. Jackson. Until 2017, all three kids were under the care of their grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Blanket, who has since traded the nickname for a pet name of “Bigi,” was born in February 2002 to Jackson and an unknown surrogate. Jackson welcomed Prince, whose given name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., and Paris, in 1997 and 1998, respectively, with second wife, nurse Debbie Rowe.

Jackson’s fans might remember Blanket from the controversial incident when he was just 9 months old, when Jackson held him over the railing of a hotel balcony in Berlin, Germany. Jackson said he was just trying to show off his new son, whose face was covered by a towel and later called the action a “mistake.”

“I offer no excuses for what happened. I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children,” he said in a statement.

Nearly a decade after his death, Jackson was back in headlines late last year and this year following the two-part documentary, Leaving Neverland, which features interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accuse the singer of sexually abusing them as young boys at his home, Neverland Ranch.

Jackson’s estate has denied all of the allegations against him and publicly slammed the project.