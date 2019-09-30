Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Claims Singer Wore Tape on Nose to Manipulate Press

Stories of Michael Jackson‘s cosmetic surgery procedures were one of the many things that plagued the pop music icon, but now his former bodyguard is claiming that the singer wore tape on his nose to manipulate the press, which led to all the rumors and speculation. MTO News reports that Matt Fiddies — who worked for Jackson prior to his death in 2009 and now works as a personal trainer — sat down with UK news outlet Metro, and revealed, “He knew how to manipulate the media. He knew exactly how to get the front pages. He used to have a meeting as soon as he got to a [city].”

“90% of the time it worked, by putting a mask on his face, or sticky tape on his hands – or tape on his nose was a favourite one,” Fiddies went on to share. “He would say he wanted his life to be the greatest mystery on Earth. ‘It’s backfired on him now, though, that’s the sad thing.”

Fiddies also opened about his thoughts on the sexual assault accusations that were brought back up in the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, stating, “This whole paedophile thing is complete nonsense. The guy had girlfriends and had a legitimate marriage to Lisa Marie, that was the way he lived his life.”

“They say there were boys around, that was not the case at all,” he continued. “He made Neverland how it was so he could have it for the Make A Wish foundation; something he could give back on.”

This is not the first time that Fiddies has spoken out about the accusations against Jackson, as back in April, the Daily Mail reported that he’d taken to Instagram to comment on what he’d been hearing in the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary.

“I have sat back and watched the circus which we got used too over the years. People forget this man was and still is the most famous man in the world,” Fiddies allegedly wrote in the post. “The biggest target in the world. And he wanted his life to be a ‘mystery.’ He understood the media value of that. And it has backfired on him in death sadly.”

Fiddies also used the post as an opportunity to send a personal message to Jackson, writing from himself and one his fellow former Jackson bodyguards, “In life, we protected you Mike and in death, we are here to protect your legacy and family and especially our kids. We had our own inner circle of friends. We may kill your mystery and myths buddy. Your legacy will be protected though.”

“You may not want to hear it but it’s the truth from two men who knew him well based on two sides of the world with very different lives and times with Michael,” he added.

Photo Credit: Getty Images