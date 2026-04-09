Michael J. Fox Reacts to CNN Tribute Video That Sparked Fears He Died

Michael J. Fox is laughing off inaccurate reports of his death.

The Back to the Future star, 64, took to Threads on Wednesday to poke fun at mistaken reports that he had died following CNN’s accidental publishing of a tribute video titled, “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox.”

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Michael J. Fox speaks onstage during Michael J. Fox and Nelle Fortenberry in Conversation with Donny Deutsch: Future Boy at 92NY on October 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” he began his post. “Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your (sic) fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf?”

He continued, “I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.”

Following the error, a CNN spokesperson told NBC News that the tribute video “was published in error,” and that they “have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, was actually making a public appearance as his death was erroneously reported, stopping by PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre to join the Shrinking Season 3 wrap party on Tuesday.

While Fox has taken a step back from larger acting roles with the progression of his Parkinson’s, he recently played the character Gerry in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series, which was released in January.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 16: Michael J. Fox attends “A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s” benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Despite his worsening diagnosis, Fox told TIME in February that it’s been a “privilege” to spread awareness about Parkinson’s disease and encourage further research into a possible cure.

“The more I thought about it, the more I thought it was a privilege, and in a way, a gift,” he told the outlet. “It’s a gift that keeps on taking, but if I look at the positive side of it … this is a role that I fell into and I found myself uniquely qualified to fulfill.”

He added, “Now people say, ‘I have what Michael Fox has.’ Parkinson’s patients now have an identity, and they don’t have shame.”

When he looks to the future, the Spin City alum said he’d “like to see a world without Parkinson’s, and I think that will happen,” adding, “I think in 30, 40 years, this will be done. Optimism is a powerful thing.”