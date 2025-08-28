Heather Locklear and Michael J. Fox Reunite Almost 25 Years After ‘Spin City’

25 years later, Heather Locklear and Michael J. Fox have reunited.

The two starred on ABC’s Spin City and appeared at Fan Expo Canada over the weekend.

Locklear took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo with her former co-star along with the caption, “With one of my all time favorites!” Fox portrayed Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty in the first four seasons of the series, which centers on a New York City mayor and his staff as they run the city. Locklear joined in Season 4 after Fox’s Parkinson’s diagnosis to lessen his screen time, portraying marketing campaigner Caitlin Moore. Although Fox ultimately exited at the end of Season 4 in 2000, Locklear stayed on through the sixth and final season.

As for their recent appearances in Toronto, Fox reunited with numerous Back to the Future stars, including Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, James Tolkan, Claudia Wells, Mary Steenburgen, as well as co-creator Bob Gale. Locklear, meanwhile, was in attendance because of her Spin City reunion with Fox, and it was in the making for a long time.

Last year, while attending ‘90s Con in Daytona Beach, Locklear reflected on her time on Spin City and working with two different leads, as Charlie Sheen replaced Fox after his departure. “I did Spin City with two different costars, Michael J. Fox and Charlie Sheen,” the Melrose Place star said during a panel via PEOPLE. “They’re brilliant. They know how… one is fast talking and the other is slow.”

“The timing [difference] between Michael and Charlie I had to get used to,” Locklear said in regards to their acting styles. “Michael is a fast guy, Charlie is mmmhmmm. So [the challenge] was really having to get my timing better. They get to be who they are and I’d get to be… now who I am.”

Created by Gary David Goldberg and Bill Lawrence and premiering in 1996, Spin City also starred Carla Gugino, Richard Kind, Alan Ruck, Michael Boatman, Connie Britton, Alexander Chaplin, Barry Bostwick, Victoria Dillard, Jennifer Esposito, and Lana Parrilla throughout its six-season run. In 2023, for the first time ever, the entirety of Spin City was made available on Prime Video. Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case, and the series is not streaming anywhere. If and when that will ever change is unknown, but perhaps this reunion will help bring it back.