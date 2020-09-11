Michael B. Jordan Reflects on Laugh-Filled Interview With Chadwick Boseman Following 'Black Panther' Co-Star's Death

✖

Michael B. Jordan is looking back on his friendship with Chadwick Boseman after the Black Panther star died on Aug. 28 at just 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor, who played Killmonger in the Oscar-winning movie, shared an interview he and Boseman did while promoting the movie, during which the two were challenged to compliment each other while keeping a straight face.

"This will get real weird," Boseman says in the clip, breaking into laughter before the Keerang! Radio game begins. The actor couldn't keep it together right off the bat, laughing immediately when Jordan tells him earnestly, "I really appreciate the way your beard, you know, somewhat connects." Doubling over with laughter, Boseman shouts, "He said somewhat connects!" The rest of the game is nothing but a laugh fest between the two men as they never make it through another full round. "It’s the laugh for me," Jordan captioned the clip, adding a prayer hand emoji.

The Creed actor paid tribute to Boseman on social media after news broke of his death. "I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," Jordan wrote. "I wish we had more time." Recalling one of the last times they spoke, Jordan said Boseman had declared them "forever linked," which had a new meaning to him now. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy," he continued. "And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

Lupita Nyong'o, who also starred in Black Panther as Nakia, also honored her late co-star. "I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning," she wrote, adding that while she was aware we are all mortal, Boseman seemed to have an "immortal energy" that made him seem ever-present and "ageless." Nyong'o continued, "Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time. ...It seems that it was life that gave up on Chadwick long before Chadwick gave up on life."