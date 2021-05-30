Michael B. Jordan Fans Cannot Unsee Resemblance to Steve Harvey in Throwback Photos

✖

Michael B. Jordan's fans are having a field day with the latest photo of him. And it's likely not for the reason you'd expect. According to Gossip Cop, fans are comparing a photo of Jordan to Steve Harvey, saying that the two actually bear a passing resemblance to one another. Interestingly enough, this comparison comes as Jordan is currently dating Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey.

In the two photos that are being shared by fans, both Jordan and Harvey can be seen wearing mustard-colored tops. Jordan's photo appears to have been taken during a recent photoshoot while Harvey's is a throwback from his pre-Family Feud days. Both of the men, who are donning very prominent facial hair in the snaps, can be seen sharing a bright smile for the camera. While the similarities are there, it's definitely up to one's own interpretation to see the resemblance. But, Gossip Cop noted that a meme comparing the pair's looks, which involved a user writing that they can't "unsee" the resemblance, really picked up steam after Chris Brown shared it to his Instagram Story.

It's rather funny to see that fans are comparing Harvey and Jordan's looks considering their connection to one another. According to Glamour, Jordan first appeared publicly with Harvey's daughter, Lori, in November 2020. The two later went Instagram official with their relationship in January of this year. Even though the Black Panther star does typically take a private stance when it comes to talking about his love life, he did open up about his relationship with Lori during an interview with PEOPLE.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he told the outlet in April. "I am extremely happy." The actor added, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work." Since Jordan and Lori went public with their relationship, they received the stamp of approval from her father.

“I like this one. I still got my eye on him,” Harvey on The Steve Harvey Morning Show earlier this year. “I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’