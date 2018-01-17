Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: ‘Why Shouldn’t I Want to Bring Him Down?’

Woody Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow stood firm in her claims of sexual abuse against the famous actor and director in her first television interview, set to air on CBS This Morning Thursday.

In a clip from the interview, host Gayle King asked Farrow, 32, about accusations she is “caught up in the #MeToo, Time’s Up movement” and is “trying to bring Woody Allen down.”

“Why wouldn’t I want to bring him down?” Farrow replied. “Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage that after all these years, being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Farrow first alleged in 1992 that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old. More than two decades and several accusations later, she says it’s “on them” whether people choose to believe her claims.

“All I can do is speak my truth and hope — hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing it,” Farrow added.

In 2014, Farrow authored a letter to The New York Times detailing the alleged abuse she faced by the Midnight in Paris director. She wrote a strikingly similar op-ed for the Los Angeles Times in December, singling her father out as part of the #MeToo movement.

While focus has been placed on Farrow and her claims against the acclaimed filmmaker, she has continued to assert that the details of the alleged abuse, as well as her family’s custody battle and Allen’s “pattern of inappropriate behavior” have not been given proper exposure.

Allen has repeatedly denied his adopted daughter’s claims of sexual abuse, and has faced no criminal charges from the accusations.

Earlier in January, Farrow took to Twitter to slam Hollywood’s elite for being selective in its support of sexual misconduct survivors following the ‘Time’s Up’ message that rang out at the Golden Globes. She has also blasted actresses including Cate Blanchett and Blake Lively in the past for both working with Allen and supporting the #MeToo movement.

“Advocating for ‘every victim’ in the abstract is great for illustration,” she wrote at the time. “In practice, each victim is a real person with a story that may be inconvenient and require sacrifice to stand with them. If Hollywood isn’t prepared to do that, they shouldn’t try to lead this movement.”

Following the publication of Farrow’s LA Times piece, actors who previously worked with Allen, including Timothe Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, chose to donate their earnings from his films to a variety of charity groups. Others, like Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and actress Ellen Page, expressed regret for working with the Hollywood legend in the past.

Above all, Farrow told King she hopes her claims will be taken seriously, as will every other survivor in the #MeToo movement.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters,” Farrow said. “And that they are enough to change things.”

Farrow’s full interview airs Thursday on CBS This Morning.