Dylan Farrow Gives First TV Interview About Woody Allen Allegations

Dylan Farrow have given her first broadcast interview concerning her molestation allegations against Woody Allen.

In the early ’90s, authorities investigated a claim that Allen, Farrow’s estranged father, had molested Farrow, but no charges were pursued. Farrow reiterated her childhood accusations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed. Allen maintained his innocence then and has continued to be accepted in the industry.

Those allegations have been stirred back up in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, and Farrow discussed them with CBS This Morning.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters,” Farrow said in the interview preview. “And that they are enough to change things.”

The full interview, which was recorded at her home in Bridgewater, Connecticut, was conducted with Gayle King and will air on Thursday morning.

This is not the first time Farrow has spoken out recently. Ahead of the Golden Globes, she issued a series of tweets challenging the Hollywood stars at the event to commit to their stances against sexual misconduct in the industry.

“They will stand against sexual harassment and abuse in their industry and all others. Good. I stand with them,” Farrow wrote. “But I have to wonder – is time really up now? Is this really the turning point? I have no doubt it can be. I have no doubt the time is right. But in order for things to meaningfully change, they need to change unequivocally.”

“No predator should be spared by virtue of their ‘talent’ or ‘creativity’ or ‘genius.’ No rock should be left unturned. The principles of the movement need to be applied consistently and without exemption,” she continued.

CBS This Morning airs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.