Met Gala: Karlie Kloss Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction

Supermodel Karlie Kloss shined on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet like a gold medal, but she almost had a major wardrobe malfunction in front of hundreds of cameras. Thankfully, the malfunction was caught in time, but she still shared a video about it.

Wouldn’t be the #MetGala without a little getting-sewn-into-my-dress-downstairs action 😉 pic.twitter.com/J3ZJ1d3FKA — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) May 6, 2019

Kloss, 26, shared a video confirming her dress ripped before she walked the red carpet. A member of her team quickly made some last-second stitches to fix it up.

Kloss’ outfit was less outrageous than some others, including Lady Gaga’s four-in-one outfit. Kloss wore a strapless gold dress with puffy black sleeves gold shoes.

For fans on Twitter, Kloss’ outfit got a negative response. Some thought it was a little too conservative for a night meant to celebrate camp.

The Chicago-born Kloss is best known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and is close friends with Taylor Swift, famously appearing in her video for “Bad Blood.” Last year, she married Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Last fall, Kloss took over as the host of Project Runway.

There were rumors that Kloss’ relationship with Swift went south recently after Swift’s recent Elle essay, but she debunked the speculation while on Watch What Happens Live in March.

“Taylor’s incredible,” Kloss said at the time. “And I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She’s one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay.”

Outside her roles in the fashion industry, Kloss is an avid computer programmer and an advocate for getting girls interested in computer science. She even launched her Kode with Klossy camp, and took coding courses at the Flatiron School.

Despite her family connection to the Trumps, Kloss told Vogue she is a lifelong Democrat and her husband is also a liberal.

“Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” Kloss said last fall. “We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”

As for her future, Kloss told Vogue she is not looking too far ahead.

“The truth is, I don’t know where I’ll be a decade from now,” Kloss told the magazine. “Nothing about the last ten years has gone exactly to plan, which is part of the beauty of life.”

