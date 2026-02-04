‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer Revealed

Miranda Priestly is back and in charge. The highly anticipated first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has arrived.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reprise their roles in the sequel set to hit theaters May 1. The sequel went into principle photography in June 2025 after a sequel was written around 2013.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunited the crew nearly two decades later and chronicles a declining print magazine industry, where a desperate Priestly “must battle her former assistant-turned-luxury-exec rival, Emily, for advertising dollars, all while facing a new, cutthroat media landscape and potential retirement. The sequel focuses on the power shift between them as Miranda’s influence wanes,” a logline reads.

The original film was released in 2006, became a cult classic, and earned over $320 million at the box office.

“Runway: It is not just a magazine. It’s a global icon. A winding road that brings us back together again,” Stanley Tucci’s Nigel narrates in the trailer, as footage of Streep-as-Miranda rocking a gown for cameras at a public event. As Madonna’s hit single “Vogue” plays during the preview, Hathaway’s Andy makes her way back to the Runway offices, where Nigel jokes, “Look what TJ Maxx dragged in.” It’s a major clash between the former crew as they team up to face off against fellow former assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), who now runs a fashion enterprise of her own.

Hathaway revealed in an interview with Vogue previewing that her Oscar-winning co-star Streep, 76, did not remain in character between takes as she did in the original film. “I heard over the radio: ‘Miranda Priestly is walking.’ Meryl, as Miranda, had started down the hallway ahead of me — I was maybe 50 feet behind her — and seeing her from the back was practically psychedelic,” Hathaway said of a camera test for Prada 2. “I just felt so many portals open up at that moment. I was 22 again, but it was still now. Thankfully, this time she didn’t stay in character the entire time, so we had a lot of laughs.”