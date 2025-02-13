Melissa Joan Hart Shaves Off Her Husband’s Long Beard in Transformation Video

Melissa Joan Hart could have had a career in cosmetology. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star recently showed off her trimming skills in a video of her shaving her husband’s long beard. The Melissa & Joey star, 48, has been married to Mark Wilkerson since 2003 after meeting at the Kentucky Derby the year prior. She has no trouble tending to her husband’s beard needs. “I had the honor of shaving off 2024!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. “But we had a little fun in the process with all the fun ways we could style an @epic beard like his.”

In the video, Wilkerson, also 48, was shirtless and donning a long beard that stopped right below his collar bone. The actress trimmed Wilkerson’s beard in various ways, before splitting it into three long strands. Wilkerson took over in the end and trimmed it down to a traditional chevron mustache. Many of her followers commented that he looks younger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple have three sons: Mason, 18, Braydon, 16, and Tucker, 12. In 2018, Hart told PEOPLE what she believes is the recipe for a long lasting and happy marriage. “We do day dates, we do lunches, we work out together a lot,” Hart said, jokingly adding that they even send each other “dirty gifs.”

Before meeting Hart, Wilkerson was the lead singer and guitarist of the alternative rock band, Course of Nature. “It was originally formed as a cover band. Then we started writing our own music,” Wilkerson told The Metal Underground in a November 2007 interview. “We played this club for about two years and then we started throwing in our originals and we were getting a good response. It was really, I guess, lucky that we didn’t have to go through the whole horror stories that bands go through getting a record deal. We got instant responses from the labels and literally over the course of a weekend we had a record deal.”