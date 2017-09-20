Melissa Joan Hart Bashed After Insensitive Hurricane Maria Remark

Melissa Joan Hart has been put on blast by her followers after posting about Hurricane Maria ruining her vacation.

The actress shared a screenshot of a weather report saying the Caribbean island of Dominica was struck by the hurricane. She said the storm was a “bummer” because it meant her vacation was canceled, according to Us Weekly.

“And just like that, our family vacation is canceled,” Hart wrote. “Such a bummer but we plan to hit the (Nickelodeon Resort Punta Cana) resort another time this year.”

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum has since deleted the post, but fans screenshotted it and started sharing it around.

Since your Instagram post disappeared. Thought I’d help you find it. pic.twitter.com/ZIXuFYdBc4 — Paul Baker (@peb1225) September 19, 2017

After the seemingly insensitive remark, fans made sure to pile on the disapproval while they could.

“I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation,” one wrote.

“Such an inconvenience for her!” blogger Perez Hilton wrote. “She can now go back to her rich and unbothered life! WHO THE F— POSTS THIS???”

Despite this backlash, Hart has also been posting some encouraging well wish posts about the areas affected by Maria, such as Puerto Rico.

Besides these posts, Hart has not addressed the vacation comment since it was taken down.

My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today. #Repost @salmahayek ・・・ Stay strong Puerto Rico 🙏🏽 Fuerza Puerto Rico #puertorico A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

