Melissa Etheridge Offers Major Family Update Following Her Son Beckett Cypher's Death

On May 14, it was reported that Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett Cypher had died at the age of 21. At the time, the country singer confirmed the news herself on Instagram, writing that she lost her son due to his battle with opioid addiction. Now, a little over a week since the news was reported, Etheridge has released a new update about her family's well-being amidst this difficult time.

On Twitter on Saturday, Etheridge wrote that she and her family have been grieving the loss of Cypher. In her message, she told her followers that her family has been leaning on one another in light of this devastating news. Additionally, she wanted to let everyone know that she's been especially grateful for all of the "love and generosity" that she and her family have received lately. She ended her tweet by writing that she was "healing" as she heads out on this "new path."

My family has cried and grieved. We have held each other and remembered. We have eased each other’s regrets and doubts. We have received so much love and generosity from friends and fans. We are beginning the new path. I am so grateful for you kind thoughts and words. Healing... — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 23, 2020

As previously mentioned, Etheridge confirmed the news of her son's death on May 13. The news was initially revealed by the singer's team, which posted a message on Twitter that simply read that Etheridge's son had passed away. On Instagram, the "Come to My Window" singer wrote that Cypher had succumbed to his addiction. She continued, "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief." Etheridge went on to note that she and her family have struggled with what they could have done to help, but added that Cypher is "out of the pain now." She ended her message with, "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Etheridge's eldest daughter, Bailey Cypher, also issued a statement regarding her brother's passing on May 13. Like her mother, she took to social media in order to pay tribute to her late family member. She wrote, alongside a photo of herself, Cypher, and their two younger half-siblings, Johnnie and Miller Etheridge, "I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."