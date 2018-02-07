Mel B Hints at Spice Girls Reunion Tour, Addresses ‘America’s Got Talent’ Rumors

Mel B continued to fuel rumors that the Spice Girls might be headed back on their shiny double-decker tour bus.

TMZ talked with the bandmate in West Hollywood on Tuesday following her reunion with the ladies in London last week, and she teased that something special may be in their future.

“Reunion? There’s no reunion, we’re friends,” Mel said. When asked if the Spice Girls would return for a tour together, she grinned and shrugged, keeping tight-lipped about the ladies’ super-secret plans.

Rumors swirled about the popular ’90s British pop group after all five bandmates met up at Halliwell’s house last week alongside their original manager Simon Fuller. Though both Victoria Beckham and Halliwell have released statements claiming that the group will likely not do a full reunion tour because of their family commitments, the girls posed for a group photo that had fans freaking out for a Spice World return.

“The future is looking spicy!” Emma Bunton wrote alongside the group photo.

The band also issued a statement following their meet-up, suggesting that they are planning something special for fans.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the statement read. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was for a performance during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

As for Mel, the pop star-turned-reality TV judge also spoke about rumblings that producers for America’s Got Talent are looking to replace her with Queen Latifah. TMZ previously reported that producers think she has too much “baggage” to continue on the show and has become an annoyance on set.

“I can’t wait to get back [to AGT]!” Mel said, keeping positive that her job is secure.

But when asked about rumors she may be ousted, she only had positive words for her potential replacement : “I love Queen Latifah.”

Mel has previously appeared on five seasons of the NBC reality competition and filming for auditions is set to begin in about five weeks.