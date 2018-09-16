‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Passes Drug Tests With Flying Colors

Spice Girls singer and America’s Got Talent judge Mel B has reportedly passed a drug test to prove she is a fit parent.

The singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, submitted to random drug and alcohol tests on Sept. 6, 7 and 10, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ Friday. She tested negative for alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and addictive painkillers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In late August, Brown agreed to take random drug tests after her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, accused Brown of struggling with drugs and alcohol. Last week, the judge in the case said the court found “there is a habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances,” and ordered Brown to submit to the tests. According to The Blast, the tests will be spread out through the next four months.

Although Brown and Belafonte finally settled their messy divorce in early August, the two are still working on a custody agreement for their 6-year-old daughter Madison. Belafonte argued that Brown is an unfit parent because of her alcohol and drug use, but Brown denied the allegations. In the last settlement, Brown agreed to have a child custody evaluation and psychological testing, while Belafonte suggested custody evaluators, reports TMZ.

The issue of Brown’s past drug use came after she announced on Aug. 26 that she was planning to go to a U.K. rehab facility to seek treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, sex addiction and alcoholism.

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” Brown said in a statement to The Sun. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on.”

Brown’s mother, Andrea Brown, told fans she is proud of her daughter’s decision.

“I’m so proud of my daughter. She has the courage to face demons head on and deal with them. I know what the hell she has been through, and I know what traumas she has suffered and still suffers,” Andrea tweeted.

Amid these personal issues, Brown is also trying to stage a Spice Girls reunion and tour. She recently told James Corden the show reunion will “100 percent” happen, even if Victoria Beckham is not interested.

“Well, we’ll see about that one,” Brown said of Beckham. “She may join us for a few.”

Spice Girls reunion talk heated up in February when all five members posed for an Instagram photo. While Beckham said she would not tour, Brown has continued promising a reunion tour. At one point, she said the group would reunite for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, but that never happened.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images