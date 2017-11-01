Celebrity

Social Media Roasts Megyn Kelly’s Shania Twain Costume

For Halloween on Tuesday, the hosts of the Today show got into the holiday spirit by dressing up […]

For Halloween on Tuesday, the hosts of the Today show got into the holiday spirit by dressing up as various country singers — Carson Daly was Billy Ray Cyrus, Kathie Lee Gifford came as Miley Cyrus, Al Roker appeared as Willie Nelson and Hoda Kotb dressed as Blake Shelton, making for a whole lot of hilarity during the show.

One host who didn’t draw such positive reactions online, however, was Megyn Kelly, who arrived on set dressed as Shania Twain in the singer’s iconic outfit from her “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music video.

Kelly cracked that “every shred of [her] dignity is gone” after wearing the costume, something Twitter seemed to agree with.

Kelly was joined on the show by Twain herself, who arrived rocking a leopard print suit and ears and seemed to appreciate the host’s costume.

