Megyn Kelly Appears in First Interview Since ‘Today Show’ Exit

Megyn Kelly recently appeared in her first interview since her controversial exit from the Today show.

PEOPLE reports that the 48-year-old TV host sat down with DailyMailTV this week and spoke about some personal things in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First she shared the story of the last time she saw her father alive, revealing that he passed away about a week before Christmas when she was only 15 years old.

“It was a sudden heart attack, and it changed my family forever. My last sight of him was of him sitting on the couch, looking at the Christmas tree,” she said. “What I wouldn’t give now to have that moment back. To have just one more chance to tell him how much I love him.”

She then went on to share that her father’s passing had a profound impact on her view of the holidays, saying, “Nothing matters except the people around the tree.”

Kelly and NBC mutually agreed to her exiting her hour of the Today show — dubbed Megyn Kelly Today — in October, after the host publicly defended the use of blackface as a Halloween costume.

The host faced a major backlash after making the comments on air, resulting in her making an apology.

“I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry,” she said on the show. “The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.”

“I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.” Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/6hHrvZLNvK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) October 24, 2018

Kelly and NBC ultimately felt is was best for both parties if they parted ways, but there has been some fallout, as Kelly’s lawyers have criticised the network for what they feel is a less-than-discreet handling of the host’s exit negotiations.

“Despite my efforts to handle this process confidentially, NBC News is allowing the media to run with completely false and irresponsible reports that disparage Megyn by erroneously claiming she has ever asked for more money than her contract requires,” Bryan Freedman, Kelly’s lawyer, wrote in a statement.

“If NBC News is not the source then they have a responsibility as a news division to correct these false claims,” he continued. “Or are they somehow attempting to use these fabrications for some fictitious advantage in the discussions we’re having? If Andy Lack has lost control, my hope would be that Steve Burke can step in and not permit blatant lies about our discussions to remain uncorrected.”

A spokesperson for NBC replied to Freedman’s statement, saying, “Unlike Mr. Freedman, who has repeatedly commented to the media throughout the negotiations, we respect the confidentiality of the process, and will have no comment until it reaches its conclusion.”

It is currently unknown if or when Kelly plans to return to TV.