Meghan McCain has been counting the days since her father John McCain passed away. In a sweet Instagram photo she shared to her account, she posted a sweet memory of the two sitting side-by-side saying how much she misses him "everyday." In her caption, she said, "631 days. The world went bats— insane when you left it. Miss you every day. But I miss you the mom on Sunday."

Several of her followers left heart-warming comments for her with one writing, "We miss your dad's exemplary leadership...particularly during this pandemic. He would have brought reason to the unreasonable." Someone else said, "I was truly heartbroken. Your father was a great man."

The politician passed away on August 25, 2018 after he was diagnosed with brain cancer just a year prior in 2017. He died in Arizona after he decided it would be best to stop his treatment for the disease. His daughter made a statement shortly after his death was announced sharing how much he insipired her. "My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can. But in this loss, and in this sorrow, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth. Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things: 'The dream is ended; this is the morning."

In their family statement, they started by highlighting the family man's "usual strength of will" and how "immensely grateful for the support and kindess" they are for all of his caregivers and from friends and associates. The Arizona Senator was receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Following his passing, his wife Cindy McCain appeared on The View alongside her daughter where she defended him against criticism from President Donald Trump. "We need more compassion, we need more empathy, we need more togetherness in terms of working together," she said. "We don't need more bullying, and I'm tired of it!" McCain was first elected to the United States Senate in 1986. In both 2000 and 2008, he ran for President, and joined Alaska Governor Sarah Palin for this last one.