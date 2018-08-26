‘The View’ Co-Hosts React to John McCain’s Death

Many past and present hosts of The View have posted their condolences for Sen. John McCain and his family after the politician’s passing on Saturday.

McCain passed away on Saturday afternoon in his home in Arizona. The 81-year-old had been battling brain cancer for over a year, and had reportedly surpassed all predictions for his survival. As a former presidential candidate and a prominent public servant, he was mourned by the entire nation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His death had particular weight for the cast of The View, however, as co-host Meghan McCain is his daughter.

The View has had a massive rotating cast for over two decades now. They have had heated debates and at times, covering everything from politics to controversial fashion trends. The show is often stacked with opposing viewpoints to make for a more lively discussion. Through it all, they have shown solidarity and civility to one another, serving as a positive example of constructive discourse.

And with the news of her father’s passing, the hosts of The View showed that they are colleagues and friends first, setting aside their differences to honor the senator.

Here is a look at some of the tributes to John McCain posted by Meghan and her co-stars.

Meghan McCain

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018



Meghan McCain posted a prolonged statement on Twitter just a few short hours after her father’s official time of death. She thanked the country for mourning with her, and praised McCain as both a public servant and a father.

“My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain III, departed this life today,” she wrote.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.

“All that I am is thanks to him,” McCain went on. “Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.

“My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad — but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.

“Your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.

“My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can,” McCain wrote in conclusion. “But in this loss, and in this sorrow, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth. Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things: ‘The dream is ended: this is the morning.’”

Joy Behar

We have lost someone who was a voice of reason and truth. A hero. He will be sorely missed. RIP, John McCain. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 26, 2018



“We have lost someone who was a voice of reason and truth. A hero,” wrote Joy Behar. “He will be sorely missed. RIP, John McCain.”

Whoopi Goldberg

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain…from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018



“Senator John McCain passed today, all I can think about… He never stopped trying to do his best,” added Whoopi Goldberg. “What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend [Meghan McCain]… From all my family, much love.”

Rosie Perez

So sad. Whether you agreed with him or not, you could not deny this man’s service to our country #60yrs #ValorFortitude. And how he stood up for @BarackObama too! Condolences to his family. Thinking of all the great stories about him u shared with me @NicolleDWallace-sending hugs https://t.co/q5Ks4P4H2L — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 26, 2018



“So sad. Whether you agreed with him or not, you could not deny this man’s service to our country #60yrs [Valor Fortitude],” wrote Rosie Perez, alongside an article about McCain’s life. “And how he stood up for [Barack Obama] too! Condolences to his family. Thinking of all the great stories about him u shared with me [Nicolle D Wallace]-sending hugs.”

Rosie Perez (cont.)

?This is so sad and yet extremely beautiful! Thank you @MeghanMcCain for sharing your love for your father who was such a great man. The nation mourns with you and your family. My deepest condolences. #RIPJohnMccain https://t.co/5aSHofTTjk — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 26, 2018



“This is so sad and yet extremely beautiful!” Perez added in a more personal tweet later on. “Thank you [Meghan McCain] for sharing your love for your father who was such a great man. The nation mourns with you and your family. My deepest condolences. #RIPJohnMccain.”

Sunny Hostin

An honor and a pleasure to know Senator McCain. My condolences to the McCain family and to my dear friend @MeghanMcCain. I am in prayer for you. pic.twitter.com/YGhkK09V89 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 26, 2018



“An honor and a pleasure to know Senator McCain,” wrote Sunny Hostin. “My condolences to the McCain family and to my dear friend [Meghan McCain]. I am in prayer for you.”

Paula Faris

Heaven just gained a HERO, in every sense of the word. God Bless you, John McCain. — Paula Faris (@paulafaris) August 26, 2018



“Heaven just gained a HERO, in every sense of the word,” asserted Paula Faris. “God Bless you, John McCain.”

Star Jones

Blessings to the McCain family. I like millions of others, aspire to have the courage and honor of John McCain. ?? — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) August 26, 2018



“Blessings to the McCain family,” wrote Star Jones, after retweeting President Barack Obama’s statement on Senator McCain. “I like millions of others, aspire to have the courage and honor of John McCain.”

‘The View’

Tonight we lost an American hero. We send our deepest sympathies to Meghan, Cindy, and the entire McCain family. @TheView family honors the life and legacy of Sen. John McCain — the beloved father and husband who devoted his life to serving our country. pic.twitter.com/8TnxJRl3rp — The View (@TheView) August 26, 2018



The show’s official count posted a statement on Sunday morning as well.

“Tonight we lost an American hero,” it read. “We send our deepest sympathies to Meghan, Cindy, and the entire McCain family. [The View] family honors the life and legacy of Sen. John McCain — the beloved father and husband who devoted his life to serving our country.”