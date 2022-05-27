Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Puts Her on Blast After Father Thomas' Stroke

✖

Samantha Markle has once again attacked her half-sister, Meghan Markle after their father, Thomas, was hospitalized for a possible stroke."None of us have heard from Meghan — that's negligence," Samantha, 57, said while appearing on Dan Wootton Tonight, May 25. "He's been through so much. Two heart attacks, a pandemic, and now a stroke."

In the face of their father's health issues, Samantha asked Meghan, 40, to stop "watching and doing nothing." "If she can't find it in her heart, or have the moral conscience to step forward, then shame on her," she added, before saying that Thomas, 77, "doesn't have a lot of time" left. When asked if the Duchess of Sussex paid for any medical expenses Samantha said, "She sees all of this. I'm getting the feeling that I would be spinning my wheels to try and appeal to her heart now."

On May 24, an ambulance was photographed transporting the retired lighting director. After undergoing more tests to determine the severity of his stroke, Thomas was hospitalized, wrote Dan Wootton in the Daily Mail. Samantha confirmed, in a statement to Wootton, "my father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest. It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable."

Thomas was hospitalized just days before he was scheduled to visit London for Queen Elizabeth's ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Next week, he was expected to join Wootton "in London to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne for a TV special on my GB News show, fulfilling his long-held wish to visit Windsor Castle." However, Woodton reported that Thomas would not be able to make the trip due to his hospitalization.

Meghan's relationship with her father deteriorated following her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos at the time and later claimed to have suffered a heart attack. The actress previously discussed her troubled relationship with her father. Meghan explained during her CBS tell-all in March 2021 that she grieves a lot. "I mean, I've lost my father. I lost a baby. I nearly lost my name. I mean, there's the loss of identity. But I'm still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there's another side."

Earlier this year, Samantha filed a lawsuit claiming the actress lied about her family members during her sit-down interview. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in March, Samantha claimed that Meghan made up stories about growing up in "virtual poverty."According to Meghan, she hasn't spoken to Samantha for years. "I grew up as an only child, as everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings," she told Oprah in March 2021 in March 2021, saying she has not seen her half-sister in "at least 18, 19 years."