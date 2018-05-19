Royal Wedding: Prince Charles Walks Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

Prince Charles, Meghan Markle‘s now father-in-law, walked her down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle was joined by Prince Charles, who gave her away during her nuptials to Prince Harry on May 19, walking the bride down the lengthy Quire aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The ceremony followed the arrival of the guests, who began arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time, and the arrival of the Royal Family, who began arriving shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time. Markle’s walk down the aisle followed her ride from her overnight accommodations to St. George’s Chapel with her mother.

Thomas Markle

On May 4, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr. would be walking his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on May 19.



Markle Sr. was set to arrive in the U.K. the week of the wedding alongside Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, “allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”



Markle Sr. was then set to meet his daughter at St. George’s Chapel, where he would escort her down the aisle and give her away to Prince Harry.



In March, a family friend had said that Markle Sr. was “overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess — even if he has to battle his demons to get there,” adding that while he was “not exactly thrilled” at being in the spotlight, “nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”

Staged Photo Scandal and Health Concerns

Just four days before the wedding, it was announced that Thomas Markle Sr. would no longer be walking his daughter down the aisle after he suffered a heart attack, leaving major damage. News later broke that he would have to undergo surgery to repair the damage and would therefore be unable to fly to the UK for the wedding.



News of the surgery followed in the wake of scathing reports that Markle had staged photos of himself reading a book about Great Britain, looking at photos of his daughter, and being fitted for his suit. He had reportedly received cash and royalties in exchange for the staged photos.

Kensington Palace Response

After news of the scandal broke, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement regarding Markle’s father.



“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” said a spokesman, according to a report by PEOPLE. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

The source went on to add that the “difficult situation” would not be commented on further at the time, leaving many to wonder who would replace Markle Sr. in walking Meghan down the aisle.

Who will walk her down the aisle?

Markle’s absence left one very important role vacant and had one question hanging in the air ahead of the big day: who would walk the soon-to-be royal down the aisle?



Several candidates for the important role were quickly posed, including Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland.



Other candidates included Markle’s soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Philip, who is said to be hosting the newylwed’s evening reception at Frogmore House.



Markle’s soon-to-be brother-in-law, Prince William, also seemed a likely candidate, as future brother-in-laws have walked brides down the aisle at past royal weddings. The most recent example was in 1960, when Prince Philip walked Princess Margaret down the aisle when she married Antony Armstrong-Jones. However, given that William was slated to be his brother’s best man at the royal nuptials, serving double duty seemed unlikely.

There was even speculation that Markle would walk solo down the aisle.

Doria Loyce Ragland

Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, quickly rose as the leading candidate to walk Markle down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel.



Markle and her mother are close, and Ragland had already spent time with Prince Harry, who said that she was “awesome” during Markle and Harry’s televised engagement interview. She had also spent time with the couple at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in September 2017, making her seem like the most obvious person to walk Markle down the aisle.

Markle and Ragland ride to St. George’s Chapel

Ragland was already set to travel across the pond for the royal nuptials, though she was to play no significant role in the ceremony. Instead, it was reported by Buckingham Palace that Markle’s mother would accompany Markle on the ride from her overnight accommodations at Cliveden House Hotel to St. George’s Chapel, where Markle Sr. would then escort his daughter down the aisle.

“On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle,” the statement from Kensington Palace read. “We expect the journey into the Castle to take them along part of the Long Walk, allowing members of the public gathered there to see the car as it passes. There will also be a brief stop at the Castle where Ms. Ragland will head onto the Chapel and Ms. Markle will be joined by some of the Bridesmaids and Page Boys before she continues her journey to the church, where she will enter via the West Steps.”

Kensignton Palace Announcement

On Friday, May 18, Kensington Palace released an official announcement, finally answering the question as to who would be walking the future royal down the aisle.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” it read. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

First Royal Bride to walk most of the aisle by herself

Ahead of the wedding, it was also reported that Markle would be escorting herself down half of the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, marking the first time that a royal bride in the UK has walked unescorted down the aisle at their wedding ceremony.



It was believed that the Suits alum would walk unchaperoned down the aisle of the Nave, where most of the guests were seated, accompanied by the Dean of Windsor and her bridesmaids and page boys, before being joined by Prince Charles at the Quire, where the royal family and close friends were seated.





Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surrounded by children on their big day, their wedding party consisting entirely of children between the ages of two and seven.



The most notable of the little ones were 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who took on the roles of page boy and bridesmaid for the second time. They first took on the duty in 2017 at aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.



The little royals were joined by eight other children in the wedding party, including five other bridesmaids and three other page boys.



The bridesmaids included Markle’s goddaughters, 7-year-old Rylan Litt and 6-year-old Remi Litt as well as Prince Harry’s goddaughter, 2-year-old Zalie Warren; Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Ivy Mulroney, 2, were also bridesmaids.



The remaining page boys included Prince Harry’s godson, 6-year-old Jasper Dyer and Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney, the 7-year-old sons of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, former son of Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney.

Best Man

Prince William stood at his brother’s side during the royal nuptials, with Prince Harry having asked his older brother to be his best man, an announcement that was made public in April via Kensington Palace.

According to Kensington Palace, William was “honoured to have been asked” and was “very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”



Prince Harry had taken on the same role at William’s 2011 marriage to Kate Middleton.