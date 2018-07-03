Meghan Markle’s Royal Wardrobe Estimated to Cost $1 Million

Since she began to make royal appearances with now-husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle‘s style has undergone a drastic change, with the new Duchess of Sussex going from Hollywood actress to sophisticated royalty.

Favoring sleek cuts, light colors and excellent headwear, Markle has certainly made her mark on the fashion front, with the royal influencing trends each time she steps out for a royal appearance.

Naturally, all that couture comes with a price, with royal expert Katie Nicholl telling Entertainment Tonight that she estimates the cost of the Duchess’ royal wardrobe to be around $1 million.

Scroll through to check the price tag on some of the pieces Markle has worn so far.

Wedding Dress #1

Rumors about Markle’s wedding dress had been swirling for months leading up to her May 19 nuptials, with the Duchess opting for a Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, estimated to cost over $440,000.

The simple but polished gown has since been setting wedding trends the world over, with several designers coming out with their own versions of the iconic dress.

Wedding Dress #2

For her reception, Markle chose a sleek Stella McCartney gown with a high neckline which came in at over $157,000.

Nicholl shared that Markle may have contributed some of the cost of both of her wedding dresses, the bill was likely largely picked up by the Palace.

Prince Charles’ Birthday

Markle’s first appearance as an official royal was at Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace Gardens in May, with the Duchess choosing a sheer pink dress by Goat which cost $643.

According to Nicholl, now that Markle has married into the family, the Prince of Wales will cover the cost of her working royal wardrobe.

Out with the Queen

Markle recently took a road trip to Cheshire with the Queen to unveil a new bridge, with the duo traveling by train. For the day, Markle opted for an $18,000 custom cream Givenchy cape dress accented with a black belt, clutch and shoes.

Celia’s wedding

Markle and Harry attended the wedding of Harry’s cousin, Celia McCorquodale, with the Duchess switching things up in a flowing blue-and-white printed Oscar de la Renta gown that cost almost $6,000.

Trooping the Colour

Markle seems to favor blush tones, as evidenced by this $4,000 Carolina Herrera ensemble she wore to her first Trooping the Colour ceremony, accented with a sleek matching fascinator.

“Meghan is now an ambassador for the royal family,” Nicholl said. “Look at the publicity she has brought in run up to the wedding. I’d argue that’s worth every penny.”

Royal Ascot

For her first Royal Ascot, Markle opted for Givenchy once again, wearing a white button-down dress that she accented with a coordinating Philip Treacy fascinator.

Like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Nicholl expects the Duchess to re-wear at least a few of her expensive ensembles.

“I’m quite sure we will see Meghan step out of the outfits that she has worn before,” she said. “When you are buying that sort of couture with those sorts of price tags it would be criminal not to re-wear them.”

Young Leaders Ceremony

Markle once again went for a blush-toned ensemble during an event to honor participants of the Queen’s Young Leaders Program at Buckingham palace in late June, choosing a Prada skirt suit with a bateau neckline, which is also becoming one of her trademarks.

“I think it is Meghan’s way of choosing a color, but not wanting to out stage anyone,” Nicholl said of the Duchess’ preferred hue. “And it suits her.”

The extras

Aside from the clothes themselves, Markle’s accessories also lend a hand in upping the price tag of her wardrobe, with jewelry, shoes and handbags all adding to the cost. The Duchess favors a host of different designers, though she is fond of Aquazzura, whose shoes she wore for her engagement photocall with Harry and for her wedding.

