Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Spouts Some Bitter Words About Her in TV Interview

Yet again, one of Meghan Markle's family members has something negative to say about her. This time, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., shared some thoughts with GB News about his sister and her husband, Prince Harry, venturing into "politics," per the New York Post. His comments come on the heels of Meghan and Harry traveling to New York City to speak at the United Nations General Assembly in honor of Nelson Mandela Day.

Thomas criticized Harry and Meghan for speaking at the event and addressing matters such as "world peace and politics." He told GB News presenter Dan Wooten, "You're going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point." He went on to say, "The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics."

While he continued to disparage his half-sister and her husband, he also address what he would do if Meghan did venture into politics. He joked that if the Duchess of Sussex did decide to pursue a political career, he would "move to the UK." Meghan and Harry made an appearance at the United Nationals General Assembly on July 18 to celebrate the South African anti-apartheid activist. During their appearance, Harry delivered a powerful speech in which he touched upon Mandela's life of service. He also mentioned a photo that was taken in 1997 of his late mother, Princess Diana, and Mandela was given to him by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness – cheekiness, even," Harry said of the photo, which is on the wall at his California home. "The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity." The photo features Diana and Mandela shaking hands with smiles on their faces. The Duke of Sussex specifically noted that he loved to see that Mandela still smiled amid everything that he encountered in his life. He said that Mandela was "still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him, not because he was blind to the ugliness, the injustices of the world – no. He saw them clearly. He had lived them. But because he knew we could overcome them."