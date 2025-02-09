Meghan Markle’s First Instagram Story Post Features Sweet Tie to Husband Prince Harry

It’s been a little over a month since Meghan Markle made her debut on Instagram. Now, she’s marking another first on the social media app — posting on her Instagram Story. As Us Weekly reported, the Duchess of Sussex’s first Instagram Story posts featured updates from the Invictus Games, which were created by her husband, Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games’ opening day in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, Feb. 8, and the former Suits star made sure to chronicle the event for her Instagram followers. Her very first Instagram Story post featured Harry posing for a group photo with athletes competing in the event. She included a fun clip of the prince dancing in front of the group, which she set to “Dancing With Myself.” Meghan also posed for photos with the athletes, including standing in for a group shot with Team USA.

While in the stands for the opening ceremony, Harry and Meghan even packed on a bit of PDA, as PEOPLE reported that they shared a smooch before the Duke of Sussex delivered a speech at the event. The outlet also noted that Meghan delivered her own speech during a welcome reception on Feb. 7 that was held for athletes and their families.

“You will see him throughout this week,” Meghan said, referencing her husband. “You will see him at the games, you will see him probably curling with you and cheering you on at wheelchair basketball.” She continued, “It means so much to him. You are his family, just as we are his family. And I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week that is going to be spectacular.

“I need you to know that, I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him,” she added. “It is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to the stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex.”

The Invictus Games marks the first official appearance for Harry and Meghan since they went on a tour of Colombia in August. They were also spotted together in January putting on a united front to help the victims of the California wildfires.