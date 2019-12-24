Meghan Markle’s Face Suspected to Be Photoshopped Onto Christmas E-Card by Social Media, and Fans Have Words

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be planning to spend the holidays in Canada enjoying some quiet time, but their Christmas card has sparked some conversation on Twitter. Yesterday, the royal couple shared their first Christmas card with their new baby, Archie. And while the photo is a delightful image of the family of three, some have noticed that there is something unusual going on with the image itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Dec 23, 2019 at 3:36pm PST

The black-and-white photo shows Markle and her husband in the background, with baby Archie front and center. However, while Prince Harry’s face is slightly out of focus, Markle’s face appears crystal clear, which led some to believe the image was photoshopped.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Naturally, there were a faction of Christmas card truthers that took to Twitter to share their analysis with the rest of the internet.

Absolutely 100% not being nasty about them BUT Meghan is out of focus but her face looks like it’s been added in? Harry is completely blurred & the whole of her body and hair line is out of focus so it looks very strange that just her face is clear? You’re either in focus or out pic.twitter.com/7XQ3B4w6Kl — Taz81 © (@superscuba83) December 24, 2019

Check out Meghan’s face, it is photoshopped. Her face is clear and everything else is blurred. Archie’s is also photo shopped. — Black Night (@TeresaW77903163) December 24, 2019

Guess… Did she had a dental & nose surgery? Or is it a photoshop failure? In both cases, the result looks always as fake as her personality. #meghanmarkle #megxit pic.twitter.com/7qMbYF9cO5 — Anne Boleyn (@SixTudorQueens) December 24, 2019

Markle wasn’t the only one suspected of having some digital touchups done before the card was debuted online. Other users pointed out inconsistencies throughout the photo, including Prince Harry and baby Archie.

Just badly photoshopped. Look at Archie’s left shoulder, it looks like someone was pulling his sweater up from behind cuz one side is unnaturally higher. Part of Harry’s bum is missing and it looks like he is sitting on air above the carpet. — WNY 😷 (@wcny228) December 24, 2019

The more I study Archie’ s face, I agree the more it does look like a photoshopped picture. Why would they even do this? Why can’t the darn mother nurse her own baby for his first Christmas? Just so weird. — Lizzy (@LizzyLovelace) December 24, 2019

It is out of focus, I cant read the writing and I know I will be criticized, but Archie is being posed like a curious puppy. Pitiful excuse for a “card”. — Miz Beaverhausen (@Reashelby1) December 24, 2019

Still, some suspected that the allegedly photoshopped image was not the one originally released by the couple, but edited to conjure up responses from social media.

In typical fashion, some publications are sharing an edited version of the Christmas card to make it seem like Prince Harry is left out of focus while Meghan Markle & baby Archie take the spotlight. And the comments are typically vile… even though it’s not the real snap 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/6J9jMOhhr9 — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 24, 2019

Yesterday, the Queen released her annual Christmas message of her own, speaking to a message of reconciliation.

“The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference,” the 93-year-old royal said. She delivered the speech next to a collection of family photos — however, images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not included.