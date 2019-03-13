Meghan Markle Sparks Speculation Among Fans After Spotted Without Engagement Ring

On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Canada House in London for Commonwealth Day Youth Event, with the Duchess of Sussex stepping out in a green coat with black embellishments by Canadian designer Erdem, black heels and a black clutch.

While at Canada House, the Duke and Duchess visited with children at the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom to learn about making maple taffy, a delicious Canadian tradition that involves pouring syrup on snow.

Fans instantly noticed that the mom-to-be was not wearing her engagement ring, but instead just a simple gold band on her ring finger.

Markle was also without her ring late that day when she and Harry attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. For the event, the Duchess changed into a printed white Victoria Beckham dress, a white coat and hat and green heels and a green clutch.

There was initially some speculation about why the Duchess was not wearing her ring, but in reality, there’s no cause for concern. Instead of any tension with Harry, it’s extremely likely that Markle, a woman in her third trimester of pregnancy, is experiencing swollen fingers, which would mean her ring might just be too tight for her to wear at the present moment.

The Duchess is due to give birth to her first child in April, and Commonwealth Day service was reportedly the last royal engagement she plans to undertake ahead of welcoming her baby, though she will continue to take private meetings.

Markle also made headlines this week when she and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, shared an embrace ahead of the service, with Middleton kissing Markle on each cheek. A source told Vanity Fair that the moment was a deliberate move on the Duchess of Cambridge’s part, as she knew cameras would be watching the women and wanted to finally dispel the rumors of any feud between her and Markle.

“They might not have a huge amount in common but Kate has no issue with Meghan,” the source said. “She wants them to get along, not just for Harry’s sake but because two royal sisters-in-law at loggerheads wouldn’t be good, and Kate knows that. For Kate, it’s about keeping their relationship professional and putting on a show of togetherness.”

“It’s not always been easy, there have been issues behind the scenes, but Harry and Meghan want to leave on good terms and Kate especially has been making a real effort,” a second source said. “There are no bad feelings and I think Kate was keen to put an end to these rift rumors. She has no problem with Meghan and she has made it clear to Meghan that she’s there for advice or whatever Meghan might need.”

Coincidentally, Middleton has also gone without her engagement ring while pregnant, most recently during an appearance at a hospital while she was pregnant with her third child, son Prince Louis.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson